PSG faces an odd match in opposition to Lens tomorrow at 9:00 p.m.. The Parisian outfit he won’t be able to depend on seven starters, of which two are Neymar and Mbappé, one thing that has brought about a number of gamers with out minutes in Paris to have their alternative to point out Tuchel that they are often essential within the Ligue 1 champion.

One of many surprises within the eleven in opposition to Lens may very well be Jesé Rodríguez. The canary returned to coaching with PSG final week and may very well be the reference in assault. Though the younger Kalimuendo may additionally begin, the Actual Madrid youth squad begins with many choices and will have minutes in Ligue 1 a yr later.

The losses of Icardi and Mbappé, along with the departure of Choupo-Moting (who continues to be processing his renewal with PSG), have allowed Jesé to have a final choice to point out that he might be essential in Paris. Since touchdown within the French capital, the ahead has solely performed 10 video games unfold over 4 years, scoring a single objective and accumulating 4 assignments. by which he has not been in a position to return to the extent he confirmed at Actual Madrid earlier than his critical knee harm