“Hypercholesterolemia is a condition as silent as it is insidious, because it has no symptoms, therefore, it tends to be underestimated by those who suffer from it. Yet, it is one of modifiable cardiovascular risk factors. We recommend that patients monitor their LDL levels and keep them very low at all times. Although it does not give symptoms, it can in fact have very serious consequences”. So at Adnkronos Salute Joanne Jervis, Vice President European Customer Experience Daiichi Sankyoon the sidelines of the presentation of the new first-in-class anti-cholesterol bempedoic acid during the press conference “Add to reduce: bempedoic acid for those who do not reach the C-Ldl targets”, held at the Luigi Sturzo Institute.

Jervis then recalled Daiichi Sankyo’s commitment “also in campaigns and initiatives aimed at increasing patient awareness” and specialists “because we deeply believe – he says – that to achieve our mission of improving the quality of life of patients, issues such as therapeutic adherence, primary and secondary prevention, are just as crucial as the development of innovative drugs” . The web series “Neighbors of cholesterol”, the initiative promoted by the Japanese multinational for the prevention and management of hypercholesterolemia constituted by several episodes also broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Produced in collaboration with the Atherosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology Study Group (Atbv), the series tells of the adventures of several roommates of an Italian apartment building, precisely “Cholesterol Neighbors” and clearly recalls how much cardiovascular prevention depends on us: reducing the levels of LDL cholesterol (C-LDL) in the blood reduces the risk of heart attack, stroke and other cardiovascular pathologies, which in Europe alone cause 4 million deaths a year and in Italy are the leading cause of death.

“The campaign is still ongoing – concludes Jervis – but the feedback received so far is all positive. The series is made in a very entertaining way and aims to quickly reach more people so that they can understand the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle, undergoing periodic checks and scrupulously adhering to the prescribed therapies”.