Jerusalem, two explosions and the shadow of Islamic Jihad

Jerusalem is in shock for the two explosions occurred in the center that caused the death of a 16 year old boy and the wounding of at least others 31 people. This was announced by the Israeli police, The first explosion, in the western gate of the city, occurred near a bus stopat that time a lot crowded. In the city, he upgraded the military radio, it was elevated state from alert in fear that there are other devices about to explode.

There police think of a coordinated attack. The first took place near the central bus station at the entrance to the city, on the edge of the district of Ramot. Israeli police said the explosion appears to have been caused by a bomb placed in one bag next to a bus. The holes caused by shrapnel are visible on the vehicle, reports the Jerusalem Post. The second explosion occurred a few minutes later at a crossroad in same neighborhood. There Islamic Jihad Talks about “heroic operations“.

