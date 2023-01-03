JERUSALEM. “This is what happens when a weak prime minister is forced to hold accountability to the most irresponsible person in the Middle East in the most explosive place in the Middle East”: is the comment of the Israeli opposition leader, Yair Lapid, after the visit of the new Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, went to the esplanade of mosques in Jerusalem causing a wave of controversy and fears for the possible increase in Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

An exponent of the far right in the government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, Itamar Ben Gvir wanted to make this brief visit to the sacred place, where he went accompanied by members of the security forces, controlled from above by a drone.

The third holiest site in Islam and the holiest site in Judaism with the name of the Temple Mount, the esplanade of the Mosques is located in the Old City of East Jerusalem, in the Palestinian sector occupied by Israel. Thanks to a historical “status quo”, non-Muslims can only go there at specific times and cannot pray there: but in recent years a growing number of Jews, usually Orthodox and/or nationalists, pray there surreptitiously, a gesture denounced as provocative by the Palestinians and the countries in the area that support them.

Ben Gvir, known for his anti-Palestinian diatribes, had announced his intention to go to the holy place and Hamas, which holds power in Gaza, had warned that such a visit risked being the prelude to an escalation.

“The Israeli government of which I am a part will not give in to a vile and murderous organization,” Ben Gvir replied on Twitter. “If Hamas plans to scare me with threats, it must understand that times have changed.” “Our Palestinian people will continue to defend their holy places and the Al-Aqsa mosque” – said Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem, calling Ben Gvir’s move “criminal”, while the Ramallah Foreign Ministry he qualified as «unprecedented provocation».

Contrary to what the Israeli rabbinate claims, Ben Gvir believes that Jews should be able to pray in the holy place, which he had already visited when he was a deputy. “What will people say when they see a minister, a practicing Jew, throw the lie to the rabbinate?” asked Ben Gvir himself Yitzhak Yossef, Sephardic chief rabbi, in a letter.

Condemnation of the gesture was expressed by several Arab countries (Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, the Arab League) and by Iran as well as by Hezbollah in Lebanon, while Germany asked to avoid actions that could increase tensions and the United States reaffirmed its support for the current “status quo” in holy places.

In a statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured that he was “determined to strictly maintain the status quo”, underlining that other ministers had been on the esplanade in the past. In 2000, a visit by Ariel Sharon, who at the time led the right-wing opposition, led to clashes and casualties, kicking off the second Intifada, which lasted until 2005. In May 2021, after there had been clashes on the esplanade and elsewhere in East Jerusalem, Hamas had fired rockets on Israel and there had been an 11-day war against the Israeli army.