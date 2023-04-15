Israeli police on April 15 took increased security measures in Jerusalem in anticipation of the ceremony of the descent of the Holy Fire.

On the outskirts of the Old City, the police set up dense barriers to control the flow of worshipers heading to the ceremony.

In addition, posters with tips for pilgrims in different languages ​​have been installed near the main entrances to the historical center. Also, according to the security measures taken, only 1.8 thousand people with special passes will be able to enter the Church of the Holy Sepulcher.

Easter is determined on the basis of the lunar calendar – in 2023, the celebration falls on April 16, respectively, the descent of the Holy Fire should occur on April 15.

According to historical sources, people have been observing the convergence of the Holy Fire for about 16 centuries. According to legend, if the miracle does not happen at the appointed time, it will be a bad omen for all mankind. It is believed that after this the end of the world and the Last Judgment will come, where everyone will be held accountable for their sins.

However, the Associate Professor of the Moscow Theological Academy, Archpriest Pavel Velikanov, pointed out that in the event of the “non-descent” of the Holy Fire, there will be no end of the world, this is a private theological opinion, and not the truth.

It is planned that on the night of April 16, a delegation from the St. Andrew the First-Called Foundation will deliver the Holy Fire from Jerusalem to Moscow.