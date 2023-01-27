There are at least eight victims in the shooting that took place in Neve Yaakov neighborhood in Jerusalem. The number of injured is unknown at the moment, according to sources in the Magen David Adom emergency room. We speak of “a dozen”.

Video shared on social media claims to show the moment of the attack in Jerusalem. Shots can be heard in the background.

The assailant was “neutralized” by the security forces. The attack allegedly took place near a synagogue: in the reconstructions of the local newspapers it is explained that the shots reached some faithful as they were leaving the place of worship.

Police sources said the authorities are looking for possible supporters of the bomber, a Palestinian who lives in Shuafat, in the east of the city. According to the Jerusalem police chief, the man fired and then fled in a car to a nearby predominantly Arab area. There the agents would have reached him and – returning fire – killed.

Upon hearing the news, in Jenin, in the West Bank, there were “fireworks and shots in the air”. The website reports Jerusalem Post. Just yesterday, the city’s refugee camp had been the scene of a blitz by Israeli forces that cost the lives of nine Palestinians. L’Associated Press described the Jenin killings as “the deadliest West Bank raid in years”.

Palestinians are now celebrating the horrific massacre that was perpetrated by a Palestinian terrorist in a synagogue in Jerusalem a short while ago. He shot the worshipers indiscriminately. 5 were killed, 5 others were wounded. The terrorist was killed by the police.

“A heroic operation”: this is how Islamic Jihad defined the attack, while Hamas affirmed that it was “revenge for the dead in Jenin”.

Meanwhile, the first international reactions are also arriving. US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel condemned the “horrible terrorist attack”, specifying that for the moment no changes are foreseen in Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to the country.

The attack comes later a tense night with rockets fired from Gaza into southern Israel and strikes in response by the Israeli air force, following the Jenin clashes in West Bank, where nine Palestinians were killed in an army raid as part of an "anti-terrorist operation". However, a vigilant calm had returned during the day, with analysts recalling that both Hamas and Israel would not intend to further escalate.