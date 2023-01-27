At least ten people were involved in an armed attack near a synagogue in Neve Yaakov neighborhood in East Jerusalem. The man who fired was shot by police and his condition is unclear. The gun attack, in which eight people were killed, allegedly took place in two phases: first in front of the synagogue and then at a point a little further on. Police sources said that the security forces are on the hunt for possible supporters of the bomber.
