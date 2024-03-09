Jerusalem | Ramadan begins, and the situation in Jerusalem's holy places threatens to heat up again

Israel has already limited the number of worshipers in the al-Aqsa mosque, but only after the outbreak of violence.

Jerusalem

Israel reversed last week its decision to restrict Muslim prayer in mosques located on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

According to previous newspaper reports, the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu was going to limit the access of Muslims to the Temppelivuori area by an extreme right-wing minister of Itamar Ben-Gvir of the proposal. The restrictions would have applied to the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. Ramadan starts on Sunday.

According to the new decision, praying in the area is allowed, but the number of people praying is reviewed every week, as in previous years.

This year, Israel considered severe cuts to the number of worshipers at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, fearing that the war in Gaza would ignite riots and the spread of violence to Israeli cities.

On the other hand, Israel's own security authorities warned that a complete ban could cause violent protests.

Many parties, led by Israel's national security minister Ben-Gvir, demand various restrictions.

According to one proposal, only men over 60 and women over 50 and children under 10 would be allowed to enter al-Aqsa. Another proposal was to allow only 50,000 worshipers into the area.

Palestinians were praying on the Temple Mount on April 17, 2023.

Ben-Gvir was disappointed with Netanyahu's decision and recalled the attack by Hamas.

Netanyahu's decision mainly applies to Israeli citizens and Palestinians who have a residence permit. The decision does not mention Muslims living in the West Bank outside of Jerusalem, the vast majority of whom do not have a permit to enter Israel. Last year, Israel granted special permits to Ten Thousand, but this year there is no certainty of obtaining the permits.

Gazan since the start of the war, 170,000 Palestinians have been denied transit permits. Prayers are also coming from neighboring countries.

Ben-Gvir opposes the idea of ​​allowing West Bankers to al-Aqsa. HS could not get a comment from the Israeli police or security authorities.

Al-Aksa Mosque is the third holiest place in Islam. Al-Aksa, like the golden-domed Mosque of the Rock, is located inside the Old City of Jerusalem in al-Haram al-Sharif, which roughly means the Noble Sanctuary. The Jews call the area the Temple Mount, because the first and second temples important to their religion were located in the area.

Size The Temple Mount area is managed by the Waqf organization under the Kingdom of Jordan. In the Islamic world, Waqf means property that is used for a religious or charitable purpose. The organization's office is located at the Philosophers' Gate, one of the avenues leading to the area, which is guarded by Israeli soldiers.

When going to the Waqf's office, you need a permit from the Israelis, and you cannot go to the Temple Mount itself with a permit. The guards only allow Muslims to pass, and they too are checked. Waqf employees also complain that they are not allowed to carry, for example, snacks with them to their workplace.

Head of Waqf Organization Sheikh Azzam al-Khatib receives HS in his office. He forbids filming for security reasons.

“It is very bad if Muslims are not allowed to pray at al-Aqsa during Ramadan. The area can accommodate 200,000–300,000 worshipers. We are open to all Muslims,” ​​says al-Khatib.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is very significant for Muslims. See also Dead | Haapajärvi's top politician died in a traffic accident: accused of a sexual crime

Once Muslims used to pray towards Jerusalem, but since then the direction has turned towards Mecca.

“Prophet Mohammed flew from here to heaven. Al-Aksa is also mentioned in the Koran”, al-Khatib explains.

The Waqf organization has been responsible for security on Temppelivuori since 1967. Elsewhere in the old city, order is monitored by the Israeli police.

“We have prepared well,” says al-Khatib.

Last in some worshipers waved Hamas flags in the crowd. Political expressions such as the Hamas emblem or Palestinian flags are not required.

“We are against waving any kind of flags here. This is a place of prayer,” says al-Khatib.

Visibility of badges is critical. Minister Ben-Gvir suggested that the Israeli police should be allowed to enter the Temple Mount if anti-Israel propaganda is seen there. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the proposal.

Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (left) is one of those who demanded prayer restrictions from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Al-Khatib does not want to compare the current situation with previous years.

“I don't want to say that now is worse than before, because occupation is always a bad thing.”

He refers to Israel occupying Palestinian territories, which include the Old City of Jerusalem.

Geneva with the Israel deputy director of the Initiative organization Tahila with Wenger has a clear view of the reasons why Israel wants to limit the number of worshipers on the Temple Mount.

“In previous years, tensions have increased during Ramadan. Now there are tensions not only between Israel and the Palestinians, but also between Israel and the entire Arab world,” he says.

The Geneva Initiative seeks to promote peace between the Palestinians and Israel.

“Israel is especially afraid that the riots will spread to the West Bank and the cities in the northern parts of Israel, where the proportion of the Arab population is large. Hamas has already tried to start riots, but so far without success.”

Wenger reminds of the events of Ramadan 2021, when the Israeli police invaded the Temple Mount and dispersed the crowd of worshipers with tear gas and rubber bullets. In retaliation, Hamas started firing rockets at Israel, which in turn fired back at Gaza. 266 Palestinians and 13 Israelis died in the conflict.

“Palestinians believe that the Israelis use this issue to advance their political goals and vice versa,” says Wenger.

Temppelivuori can hold up to hundreds of thousands of people. At the beginning of March, a group of worshipers bowed towards al-Aqsa. The dome of the Rock Mosque can be seen in the background.

Also Researcher of the Ir Amim organization Aviv Tatarsky oppose restrictions.

“In the years when Muslims have been able to pray freely, it has been peaceful,” he says. The goal of the left-wing Ir Amim organization is peaceful coexistence in Jerusalem.

According to Ir Amim, the Israeli authorities have not previously limited the number of worshipers in advance. Muslims have been prevented from entering either after conflicts have already broken out or if Ramadan has coincided with Jewish holy days.

The Israeli authorities justify the restrictions with the personal safety of the worshipers. Tatarsky disagrees.

“Temppelivuori is a big area, yes, 200,000 people can fit there safely.”