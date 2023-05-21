Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, visited the Al-Aqsa mosque compound. This was reported by the Israeli police. “Minister Ben Gvir visited the Temple Mount this morning. There was no incident during the visit,” police said in a statement, using the Hebrew name for the Jewish and Muslim holy site in the heart of the Old City. Posting a photo of him on Telegram, Ben Gvir said that “Jerusalem is our soul”. “Threats from Hamas won’t discourage us, I’ve gone up to the Temple Mount!” he wrote, referring to the militant group that rules Gaza and which denounced Ben Gvir’s last visit to the site in January.

Immediate official protests from Jordan and the Palestinian president Abu Mazen: the spokesman for Amman’s foreign minister Sinan Majali spoke of “acts of provocation and to be condemned”. “They represent a clear violation – he said quoted by Petra – of international law, as well as of its historical and legal status quo and of the holy places”. For Nabil Abu Rudeinah, spokesman for President Abu Mazen, it is “an open assault on the holy place that will have serious consequences”.

Al-Aqsa mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. Non-Muslims can visit the site, but not pray. The complex is also the holiest place for Jews, who pray beneath it at the Western Wall. Ben Gvir’s visit comes three days after Ben Gvir and tens of thousands of Israeli nationalists marched through the Old City to celebrate the city’s capture in the 1967 Six-Day War.