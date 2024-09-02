The incident occurred last August, but was allowed to be published on Sunday, according to the Israeli police.

The police revealed on Sunday that the soldier’s detention had been extended and that the investigation into the incident had ended, and that an indictment was expected to be filed soon.

According to details reported by the Jerusalem Post, earlier in August, a 34-year-old soldier left his home with a weapon he had kept from his reserve service.

The soldier went to Hamesila Park in Jerusalem, with the sole purpose of “finding any victim of Arab origin and attacking her.”

When the suspect located the potential victim, he sat him on a bench on the side of the road and began interrogating him while holding the weapon to his body.

After the suspect became convinced that the victim was of Arab origin, he tried to shoot him, but the victim managed to turn the weapon downward and fled the scene.

The suspect then continued looking for another Arab to attack, asking passersby where he could find an Arab, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The victim immediately reported the incident to police, and the suspect was arrested less than a week later.

In his investigation, the suspect claimed that he fired a “deterrent bullet” at the victim, despite conflicting evidence collected by investigators from the Jerusalem Police and the General Security Service.

After extending his detention, the court placed the case under a publication ban, and the prosecutor’s statement was submitted to the court on Thursday, ahead of the expected indictment.