At least one person died and more than 20 were injured.

Two explosions in Jerusalem this Wednesday morning (Nov. 23, 2022) left at least one person dead and more than 20 injured. Israeli officials said the incidents are suspected to be “possible terrorist attacks with explosive devices🇧🇷

Prime Minister Yair Lapid called a security meeting to discuss the situation.

According to Times of Israel, the explosions were at bus stops, located in different parts of the city. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

The 1st explosion was recorded near the main entrance to Jerusalem in Givat Shaul, shortly after 7 am local time (2 am in Brasilia). The 2nd was recorded shortly after 7:30 am (2:30 am in Brasilia) in Ramot, another entrance to the city.

The police blocked several access roads to Jerusalem to search for those possibly responsible for the explosions. Israeli security forces said they had identified in inspections of the affected sites that “different explosive charges were placed in both scenes” –which would indicate “a possible combined attack🇧🇷

Security cameras recorded the moment of the 1st explosion. Watch (59s):