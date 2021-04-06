In ‘Jerusalem, holy and captive’ (Ed. Peninsula), which goes on sale today, the journalist Mikel Ayestaran (Beasain, 1975) puts the cards on the table: first he explains the vital journey that after eight years as a ‘freelance’ led him to settle there with his family. And then it offers a journey through the past and present of this enclave through the voices of the inhabitants of its Old City. Artisans, merchants, tour guides, religious leaders, archaeologists, cooks, artists and booksellers parade through its pages.

– This book begins where ‘Middle East, Broken East’ ended: in Jerusalem.

– Yes, that was the idea. Both in ‘Middle East, Broken East’ and in ‘The Ashes of the Caliphate’, Jerusalem had a presence, although not a real weight. Yes it is true that he had just arrived. In this case, the idea was to draw on those questions that we ask ourselves when we got here to write a new book in which the unique and exclusive protagonist was the Holy City.

– It has combined past, present, the polyphony of voices that inhabit the city and the personal chronicle.

– I did not know how to face the city, nor narratively to a book like that. What I did was organize it into small compartments, among which the most important was to center the idea in the Old City, put it between the walls and say: “I’m not leaving here.” The Old City is the mother of the lamb and from there, I have traveled from the past to the present through the neighbors who live there, who work there, who eat there and who trade there. Before starting the book, you meet a very wide range of people likely to appear in it. In this case, I made a list of those who did not have to appear because I had seen them so many times in books, documentaries and travel guides about Jerusalem, that I thought it was more interesting to open the spotlight to people who never usually appear, despite always be there. I did the counter guide.

– Has it cost you a lot to face the endless bibliography that has already been written about this city?

– Yes, yes, very much. I think it makes you self-conscious and all because mine is not a historical book – I am not a historian – nor is it about the conflict – I am not an expert. It is a very manners book. In all its pages there are brushstrokes of that enormous bibliography on Jerusalem and that occupies an entire section of my own library. Whenever someone comes to visit, they ask me to recommend a book about the city and in this case, what I have done is brush strokes of all those titles that have helped me better understand the situation and include that recommended bibliography, based on of affordable books.

THE PHRASES: Personal chronicle. “From 2006 to 2015, I knew all the hotels and all the bus stations, but I had no family life” Erase the past. “Everyone tries to impose their character on this place, or to make up that of the previous conqueror. But they don’t succeed »

– Was it necessary to introduce the first person so that the reader understood where the author was writing from?

– I think so. My way of writing from ‘Middle East, Broken East’ is a chronicle of the chronicle and of course, there the vital part has weight and it does not bother me. Also, in this case I don’t think Mikel Ayestaran is the protagonist of this book. It is a resource that helps me a lot to put my feet on the ground and lead the reader by the hand of a normal uncle, from Beasain, who appears here in 2015 with his family and encounters all the challenges that the city presents. If you don’t abuse that resource, it works. In fact, the intention is for people to see that we are a normal couple, with two children, that we have decided to change cities, in this case, to go to a special one.

– Did you encounter a lot of family resistance when everyone moved to Jerusalem?

– I’m pretty bad at making decisions and Aloña has much more instinct. In this case, our personal life was quite chaotic because from 2006 to 2015 I had been stumbling around every imaginable place. He knew all the hotels and all the bus stations in this part of the world, but he had no family life. And when we had the second child we planted ourselves and decided to find a safe place to live and have a family life.

– Have you ever regretted your choice?

– No way. That is the drama, above all, because when we are in Gipuzkoa people speak to us with sorrow. We are delighted to go home, but we are also delighted to return to Jerusalem. That city has made us grow a lot as a family because we are together at last and it has also given me a lot professionally. At no time have I seen a hint of leaving at home. It is something that will come sometime, but not so far.

– The book explains how every civilization that has passed through Jerusalem has tried to erase the past and make the city its own.

– It is one of the things that most caught my attention about this place. Everyone tries to impose their character on him or, at least, make up that of the previous conqueror to take over the city. In the Old City that is very complicated because it is a place through which Jews, Byzantines, Muslims, Crusaders, Mamluks, Turks, British have passed … There are many changes and that temptation to erase the previous one has been all of them, but not they have succeeded.

– Should its mestizo character be accepted and the symbolic weight of its stones assumed?

– Jerusalem could be a marvel for its universal character and for that mixture: the strength that the Arab has here, the wealth that the Jews come from all over the world suppose … This city could be a dream of a place, but it is not And it is not going to be because what has become clear to me here is that this multicultural societies does not work, at least in our time.