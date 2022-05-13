Violence erupted at the funeral procession in Jerusalem of Shireen Abu Akleh, the Palestinian American journalist from al Jazeera who was killed Wednesday while documenting a gunfight between Israelis and Palestinians in Jenin. According to the Israeli police, hundreds of participants in the procession violently protested, throwing stones at the officers. Palestinian sources say the Israeli police threw stun grenades.
#Jerusalem #clashes #funeral #procession #reporter #Shireen #Abu #Akleh
Leave a Reply