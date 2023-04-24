Five people were injured by a car hitting pedestrians in Jerusalem. The Israeli media report it, speaking of a suspected terrorist attack. Medical sources cited by the Times of Israel said one person is in serious condition and another has moderate injuries. The incident took place near the Mahane Yehuda market.

The suspect responsible for the alleged bombing has been killed. This is what we read on the Jerusalem Post website, according to which “the terrorist, residing in East Jerusalem, was shot and killed by a civilian” in the place where the events took place.

The man, who has been identified, is a 39-year-old who lived in the Arab neighborhood of Beit Safafa. He was married and the father of five children. According to army radio, he was not known to the security forces but allegedly suffered from mental disorders.