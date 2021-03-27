If the Christmas holidays are the high season in Bethlehem, the same is true of Jerusalem at Holy Week. For the second consecutive year, the Holy City for the three majority monotheistic confessions – Judaism, Christianity and Islam – will be orphaned by foreign pilgrims, something that had not happened even in the years of wars or intifadas.

On this occasion, however, the Israeli authorities allow the celebration of processions and the churches will open their doors for the main religious events in which there will be a limited capacity and the Green Pass will be necessary, the document that identifies those immunized with the double doses of the American vaccine Pfizer. The local Christians, less and less, will therefore be the protagonists on these dates.

After three national confinements and more than 6,000 deaths from the coronavirus epidemic, the arrival of a massive vaccination campaign has caused more than half of the population to be immunized and that is why normality is recovering day by day. The fear of the entry of new strains, however, makes the authorities maintain the restrictions and the arrival of tourists and foreign pilgrims will have to wait.

Small groups



“Even when the restrictions are lifted, the groups that come will have to be reduced and their activities will preferably take place outdoors,” Noga Sher-Greco, director of Religious Tourism at the Israeli Ministry of Tourism, told the newspaper ‘The Jerusalem Post’ .

When the gates of the country reopen, new attractions await for arriving Christian pilgrims, such as the Emmaus Road, an eighteen-kilometer mountain route that runs between Abu Gosh and Emmaus Nicopolis and takes 4-5 hours. walking. This is the way in which, according to the Gospel, Jesus first appeared to two of his disciples after the resurrection.

But the nerve center will once again be the Old City of Jerusalem, where the great symbols of these three religions are found: the Holy Sepulcher, The Via Dolorosa, The Wailing Wall and The Dome of the Rock.