Israeli sources confirmed that the attack resulted in 7 injuries, including 3 in serious condition, in the shooting attack on an Israeli bus in Jerusalem, near the Al-Buraq Wall.

The sources indicated that the attacker fled the site of the operation after the operation, and that the Israeli police began the process of chasing the shooter in the neighborhoods of Jerusalem.

Several police personnel arrived at the scene, and began to close the place, investigate the case and search for the suspect who escaped.

Reports indicated that the Israeli authorities closed the gates of the Old City of Jerusalem.