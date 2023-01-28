Jerusalem, new attack: two seriously injured. The bomber, a 13-year-old Palestinian, has been arrested

Other two people they remained wounds in a new terrorist attack in the archaeological site of Silwan, in East Jerusalem. According to the Jerusalem post: nella shooting were severely hit “in the upper body” father and son aged 45 and 22. The attacker was “neutralized” – explains the newspaper – adding that the Shin Bet forces arrived on the spot a few minutes after the alert; the police of the Jewish State reports it is a 13-year-old Palestinianidentified by the issuer Kan as Muhammad Aliyatfrom the suburb of Silwan, in East Jerusalem.

A ”heroic action” which represents ”a confirmation” of how ”the resistance will continue in all the occupied territories”, said the spokesman of the Palestinian Islamic movement of Hamas, Hasem Kassem, praising the attack.

Jerusalem, the number of arrests for the synagogue attack rises to 42

Meanwhile salt a 42 the number of people arrested in relation tobombing on Remembrance Day in front of a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem, cost the lives of 8 people. The Israeli army said it adding the authorities have increased the presence of security forces in the West Bank, sending an additional battalion. “Police arrested 42 suspects for questioning, some of them belonging to the terrorist’s family”, but also residents of his neighborhood in East Jerusalem: the Israeli Defense Forces also arrested the bomber’s parents.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Palestinian Wadee’ Abu Rumouz died in hospital after being wounded in the chest during clashes with the Israeli defense forces in the city of Silwan south of East Jerusalem.

