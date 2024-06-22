The Colombian soccer teams continue to prepare to face the second tournament of the year and one of them is the Independent Medellin, who has taken safe steps.

In the last hours the ‘powerful’ confirmed the hiring of Jersson González, who is the second hire to reach the awnings of the club he directs Alfredo Arias.

Jersson, to lend a hand

It had already been made official Luis ‘Chino’ Sandoval sYou emanate back, although that signing had a lot of controversy, since the player is not very disciplined.

“González is 22 years old and is a right winger with a lot of versatility and goal entry who played 22 games with Santa Fe in this first semester, in which he scored 3 goals and distributed 4 assists in 1,275 minutes, in addition to having been in the final of the BetPlay League with the cardinals, where they lost to Bucaramanga,” said www.futbolred.com

And he added: “It is worth mentioning that the Medellín coaching staff knows González very well, remembering that Alfredo Arias was with the powerful new player in the second half of 2022, and knows well about his physical and technical qualities on the field of play. ”.

DIM stated in the statement: “González, with a straight profile, born in Bogotá on September 15, 2001, toured the club’s administrative headquarters this Friday and in the company of the club’s largest shareholder, Raúl Giraldo, the executive president Juan Camilo Restrepo and the sports manager Federico Spadasigned his bond with the Powerful One.”

And he stated: “Jersson, who comes to Rojo on a one-year loan with a purchase option, has just been a finalist in the Colombian league and was champion of the Super League in 2021.”