M.ith its yellow third jerseys, SC Freiburg has taken a big step towards the European Cup in the Black Forest stadium at home. After two previous defeats, coach Christian Streich’s team won 2-0 (0-0) against FC Augsburg at the end of the 26th matchday of the Bundesliga on Sunday. Roland Sallai (51st minute) and Philipp Lienhart (79th) scored the goals for the hosts. With the win, SC shortened the gap to sixth place and Bayer 04 Leverkusen to three points. After the defeat, Augsburg remain in the table 13th, but are only six points ahead of the relegation place.

Curious: The SC had voluntarily started in their yellow third jerseys at home because one of their professionals suffers from red-green poor eyesight. Since the guests were all in green, there might have been a risk of confusion with the red Freiburg home jerseys for the player concerned. “We said we had to change that,” said SC trainer Christian Streich on the pay TV broadcaster Sky. “We didn’t want to take that risk.”

Otherwise the game remained colorless and unimaginative for long stretches, at least in the first round. The hosts started well, but lost speed and precision in the build-up game over the course of the game. This also resulted in a flawed and combat-oriented game in which the Augsburgers mainly concentrated on defending and tried their luck on the counterattack. Only in the second round did the FCA become bolder.

Freiburg could have taken the lead after six minutes through Baptiste Santamaria, but the Frenchman failed from a few meters by direct pick-up to FCA goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz. But the goal would not have counted as Santamaria’s leg was too high when he finished a duel with Felix Uduokhai. Augsburg’s greatest opportunity in the first round had Rani Khedira (39th), who shot just over it after a nice solo.

In four of the previous five games, the Freiburg team remained without a goal, which initially threatened to continue. But then left-back Günter started a strong dribble, rounded several Augsburgers and placed across Sallai, who pushed in from a short distance to take the lead. In return, Marco Richter (52nd) almost equalized for FCA, but the offensive player failed from a tight angle to SC keeper Florian Müller. A little later, Müller also parried the attempts of Khedira (58th) and Daniel Caligiuri (66th).

Coach Heiko Herrlich’s team increased the pressure. But once again the Freiburg team was successful. Ermedin Demirovic headed a sharp free-kick cross from Günter to the post, and Lienhart finally sank the rebound.