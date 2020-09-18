The IPL team Delhi Capitals (DC) said on Friday that the jersey they would wear during the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE would have a ‘Thank You Covid Warriors’ inscribed on it, due to the Coronavirus epidemic. He will salute the spirit of the Corona warriors who are busy at work.The IPL will begin on Saturday with the first match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The Delhi team said in a statement, “The official match jersey of Delhi Capitals (DC) will have ‘Thank you Kovid Warriors’ written on it and the team will be wearing this jersey for the entire season.”

Delhi Capitals senior fast bowler Ishant Sharma, spinner Amit Mishra and assistant coach Mohammad Kaif also spoke to some of the Corona warriors at the virtual meet which included doctors and police officers. Ishant said, “It is our salute to all scavengers, doctors, security forces, blood donors, social workers, doctors and their families to serve humanity.”

Amit Mishra said, ‘Words are not enough to thank these Corona warriors. We salute you all. Your work will continue to inspire.

Kaif said, ‘In this fight of life, to keep others ahead of themselves, great passion and selfless attitude is required. I salute all of you for making the world better. ‘