The Jerry Springer Showwhich broadcast on American television between 1991 and 2018, was a live soap opera, one of the first viscera shows in which its guests were so unreal that they looked like actors. Patricia’s diary, Martian Chronicles and Tonight we cross the Mississippi They followed in his wake on Spanish television in the 1990s. The creator and presenter of him has died this Tuesday at his home in Chicago at the age of 79, it has been reported the TMZ website. A few months ago he had been diagnosed with cancer, according to several American media.

Low passions were the raw material of his talk show, which unsuccessfully began its broadcasts on NBC as a political program and found the winning formula with personal testimonials. He was the vehicle to fame for this Londoner born in 1944 and emigrated to the United States at the age of five. Before becoming a celebrity and king of trash TV, he was mayor of Cincinnati in 1971. He also had several unsuccessful attempts to reach the United States Congress or to run for the Democratic candidacy for governor of the state of Ohio. After the end of his show, the presenter had a new TV show for another three years and last October he still appeared as a star guest on the space The Masked Singer.

A family spokeswoman confirmed his death this Thursday, as reported The Hollywood Reporter: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was the foundation of his success in everything he tried, whether it was politics, television broadcasts or just joking with people on the street who wanted a picture or a word. He is irreplaceable and the loss of him hurts immensely, but the memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on,” he said.

