Jerry Seinfeld believes the 992 GT3 RS isn’t too hardcore.

There is quite a bit of discussion about the current Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Never before has the German car manufacturer made such an extreme RS. It really is a race car for the street. And that is food for discussion. Because isn’t the GT3 RS too extreme?

Opinions differ quite a bit. People who have one or drive one can talk about it. And even then the opinions are not the same. That’s beautiful. In any case, actor and comedian Jerry Seinfeld is madly in love with his Porsche 992 GT3 RS.

Jerry Seinfeld, Magnus Walker and Chris Harris

The American admits this in a comment under an Instagram post by Chris Harris. The journalist is currently testing a 992 GT3 RS in the real world. And Harris has mixed views on the device. On the track it is an absolute weapon and the car feels completely at home. For public roads, you really have to feel like driving it, Harris said on Insta.

Magnus Walker and Jerry Seinfeld, among others, responded to Chris Harris’s post regarding the 992 GT3 RS. Walker says the car is too much of a race car for public roads. Seinfeld has a completely different opinion, he says he is addicted to the GT3 RS and doesn’t want to drive anything else. That’s quite a statement, because Jerry has an extensive collection of cars.

It is not known exactly what Jerry Seinfeld’s Porsche 992 GT3 RS looks like. The actor does not share photos of his cars on social media. He does this to prevent paparazzi from recognizing him. Only at a sale or auction will you find out which car was once his. A smart strategy.

911 992 GT3 RS: too hard for every day or don’t whine but gas? A car with widely differing opinions. In any case, it is an issue that I don’t have to concern myself with, because I don’t have one. Too bad actually.

