His friends thought for a moment that he was acting out, but on that one Thursday evening on the football field it turned out to be very wrong. Despite the rapid efforts of his friends and the emergency services, Patrick van der Heiden died at the age of 27 on his beloved green blades. His brother Jerry experienced it up close and now shares his story with his mother Monica. “Patrick was special, but still an ordinary boy.”
Hans Kulk
