Google today celebrates 82 years since the birth of Jerry LawsonL’inventor of cartridge games: an intuition that dates back to 1976 and which revolutionized the video game market, allowing the birth of the Atari, Nintendo and SEGA consoles.

Born in Brooklyn on December 1, 1940, the man moved to Palo Alto after graduating, coinciding with the birth of the first companies in Silicon Valley, and became director of engineering and marketing at Fairchild Semiconductor, a company that precisely in ’76 launched the first console with cartridge games, the Fairchild Channel F.

That platform has not met with the hoped-for success, despite the extraordinary innovations introduced, but as mentioned it has undoubtedly paved the way for the advent of systems designed by Atari, Nintendo and SEGA, which have been able to profitably use cartridge technology for years.

No doubt an appropriate way to pay tribute to Lawson has been found, with a special doodle accessible from the Google homepage which, through a simple 2D platform, traces the history of man and gives us the opportunity to create new games in Mario Makeras well as share them with friends.

The video found above documents the birth of the peculiar project of the doodle dedicated to Jerry Lawson, created for the occasion by three American game designers: Davionne Gooden, Lauren Brown and Momo Pixel.