The doctor of the Naples clinic, where Jerry Calà is hospitalized, spoke on live TV during the Afternoon 5 program

Jerry Cala he had a heart attack and is currently hospitalized at the Mediterranea clinic in Naples. The news made his fans, colleagues, friends and the entire television world concerned.

During the last episode of Afternoon 5the doctor who operated on the actor intervened live. Charles Briguorihead of the cardiology department of the clinic, explained that Jerry Calà was operated and now it is hospitalized in sub intensive care.

He was in Naples to shoot his film “Who kidnapped Jerry Calà”when he accused a sickness.

The words of Jerry Calà’s doctor

Luckily Calà is fine. 118 took him to an emergency for an acute heart attack, he was in a hotel nearby and he arrived here within five minutes. We reopened the closed artery and re-established blood flow in a way that would prevent irreversible damage to the heart.

The doctor was optimistic about the actor’s health. He explained that at the moment he is in sub intensive, constantly monitored. Jerry, fortunately, managed to recognize the symptoms right away heart attack and to ask for help. And it is precisely thanks to the awareness of him, stressed the doctor, if they are managed to save his life.

The heart attack is serious, the important thing is that he recognized the problem. Symptoms are usually underestimated. This heart attack has a very high mortality rate if the hospital is not reached in adequate time. Fortunately, this did not happen in this case and the prognosis is good.

He was transferred from the intensive care unit to the sub intensive care unit, where he is monitored 24 hours a day. The doctor wanted reassure everyone. Calà no longer suffers from the symptoms that forced him to hospitalize, such as severe chest pain and breathing difficulties. His clinical situation is positive and the clinic team is optimistic.