Luckily the worst is over and now Jerry Calà can talk about the difficult days he lived, after a heart attack forced him to be hospitalized immediately. The 71-year-old actor has returned home after the illness that struck him last week while he was in Naples, where he was shooting his latest film.

Calà intervened by telephone on Afternoon 5 and reassured the fans about his state of health: “Luckily they saved my life”. The comedian has been fitted with a coronary stent and will now have to rest. “I had just finished eating, immediately after while I was in front of the TV I started to feel a strong pain, which I had never felt before, then cold sweats. I thought I had to do something right away, I called the producer of the film I was shooting and he immediately sent an ambulance to the hotel – said Calà to Barbara d’Urso – I said to them: I think I ate too much, they they explained to me that I had a heart attack in progress. Luckily the clinic was very close”.

“I also gave some ‘Lust’ to the doctors and nurses who assisted me, because they were my fans and I knew they were saving my life,” the actor added. Interviewed by Corriere della Sera, Calà explained: “The fear was very strong, it is useless for us to hide it. Also because if it has never happened to you it is not that you recognize it immediately “.

Yet he was never afraid of dying: “The thought did not flash through me. I felt this pain, but always with clarity. I rather feared complicated interventions, perhaps with an open heart. I asked the doctors “but now you open me?” and they laughed and explained to me step by step that they were putting a probe through my hand. Then magically the pressing pain disappeared and so I made them laugh even more ”.

The comedian also had to endure the attacks of the no vax: “I didn’t even get angry, they are so stupid that they wrote to me” well, did you see? taking pictures of when I got the vaccine. And these are the kindest, there were also those who wished me dead, but then at a certain point, as I wrote, I really didn’t read these obscene comments anymore”.

Now he will have to observe a period of rest: “Now I will be calm on the sofa for at least 30 or 40 days, I will take a few walks to see the construction sites, I will stay with my family. Certainly without losing contact for the film”. The actor is in fact making a film called Who kidnapped Gerry Calà: “It’s a bizarre and self-ironic idea, in which a group of my fans in financial turmoil kidnaps me thinking that there will be a ransom right away. Instead all my friends they call say “keep it”.