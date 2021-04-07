‘Víctor Ros and overseas secrets’ is the latest installment in the successful saga created by the Murcian author, with which he now travels to Havana The Murcian writer Jerónimo Tristante, author of the series of novels about detective Víctor Ros. / VICENTE VICÉNS / AGM ROSA MARTÍNEZ Thursday, April 8, 2021, 01:15



He has not traveled to Havana, at least not physically. Squaring the school calendar – he is a professor of Biology and Geology – and the rainy season in the Caribbean was not easy for him, and the pandemic, he says, ended up erasing any possible escape. But he does know well – writings, photographs, and literature have made it easier for him to