Two hitmen on a motorcycle shot him at least four times, in the Nueva Esperanza neighborhood, where the Santo Domingo Crafts Market is located.

San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas.- The chaos That unleashed this Monday in San Cristóbal de las Casaswas due to murder of Jerome Ruizmain craftsman and leader of the Handicrafts market in Santo Domingoone of the more important of Chiapas.

He received at least four bullets, at the hands of two hitmen, it was reported.

The well-known representative of the craft market in San Cristóbal de Las Casas, in Chiapas, was shot to death by two men riding a motorcycle, in the Nueva Esperanza neighborhood.

He Handicrafts market in Santo Domingoit is one of the most important markets in San Cristóbal de las Casas, located in the colony new hopein the north of the city, according to national media.

According to unofficial reports, Jerónimo Ruiz was the leader of the criminal gang "Los Motonetos".