Lillini’s era within Pumas was more productive than it appears, it is a fact that the club did not win a title despite playing in a couple of finals, although the Argentine’s mandate was intended to nurture the squad with local talent trained in academy, something in which Andrés fulfilled perfectly, since no other coach in the club’s history debuted as many players as he did.
However, Lillini’s time within the UNAM has ended and now with Rafa Puente Jr. at the helm of the team, changes in the Pumas are approaching, among which the departure of several homegrown players who no longer enter into plans stands out from the club for different reasons and are seeking accommodation within the winter market, one of them, perhaps one of those who scored the most minutes in the Lillini era, Jerónimo Rodríguez, who has already announced his departure from the club and is about to reach another of the 4 popular in the country.
Sources confirm that the youth squad from Pedregal and the Cruz Azul team are about to close the agreement for the Mexican to join the sky-blue squad, also having the approval of the team’s coach, Raúl Gutiérrez for it, because the ‘Potro’ is happy with the possible arrival of Rodríguez due to his outstanding ability to play both as a winger and as a winger. If things go as the sky-blue club wishes, this week the former Pumas could be signing his contract.
