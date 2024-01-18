President claims that governor took the State prepared by the administrations of Jaques Wagner and Rui Costa

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Thursday (18.jan.2023) that the governor of Bahia, Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT), is “alone harvesting” the results of PT's management of Jacques Wagner (2007-2014) and Rui Costa (2015-2022). He declared that Jerônimo did not face the difficulties he faced in taking over management after Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“Unlike Jerônimo, who took a field planted, with prepared seed, with fertilizer placed on the land, and is in the first year only harvesting what was planted over the other years, I took a country devastated by a plague of locusts, which destroyed almost everything we had done in 13 years of government”.

The president made the statement during the ceremony to create the Bahia Aerospace Technological Park. The project will have R$650 million in investment and will promote the regional development of the aerospace industry. In addition to him and Jerônimo, the following participated: Rui Costa (Casa Civil), Jacques Wagner (government leader in the Senate), Luciana Santos (Science and Technology), Silvio Costa Filho (Ports and Airports).

Lula's comment about PT's administration in Bahia comes after the State recorded waves of violence with criminal factions. In September 2023, Jerônimo said that the state and federal governments are aligned to combat crimes. This Thursday, the president did not mention signs of violence, he just said that Jerônimo is lucky.

“Jerônimo, you inherited this State administered for 16 years by people from the PT, by people of the quality of Wagner and Rui. And you are very smart. I saw that you've already improved a lot from the first speech I saw you give to today's. You've come a long way. So, my dear, you have to do more than both.”

Bahia is Lula's 1st stop on his 1st tour of national trips focusing on municipal elections. Afterwards, he goes to Pernambuco and Ceará. “It will be my routine from now on”, he stated. The PT member also announced that he will go to Egypt in February before the African Union congress in Ethiopia.

Watch the event broadcast: