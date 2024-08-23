The president of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, confirmed this Friday at the economic symposium in Jackson Hole (Wyoming) the turning point in interest rates. In a highly anticipated speech, Powell has shown himself willing to combat the cooling of the labor market and has been as clear as a central banker can be: “The time has come to adjust monetary policy. The direction to follow is clear, and the calendar and pace of rate cuts will depend on the data that arrive, the evolution of the outlook and the balance of risks.”

Jerome Powell has been trying to achieve a soft landing for the economy for more than two years: to control inflation without causing a recession. So far, with good results. The unemployment rate has picked up, but remains at historically low levels and inflation, which reached 9%, has fallen below 3% for the first time since 2021. The US economy has resisted the most aggressive rate hikes since the 1980s. For more than a year, the Federal Reserve has been putting its foot down. It has decided that the best thing to do was to do nothing and has kept rates unchanged since July 2023.

The Federal Reserve Chairman is confident that he can complete this task successfully: “We will do everything possible to support a strong labor market while continuing to move toward price stability. With appropriate monetary policy moderation, there is good reason to believe that the economy will return to 2% inflation while maintaining the strength of the labor market. The current level of our official interest rate gives us ample room to respond to any risks we may face, including the risk of an unwelcome further weakening of labor market conditions.”

Some economists believe he may have delayed too much, raising the risk of a recession for the economy. Powell has been reluctant to declare victory in the fight against inflation too soon. Given the choice, he has always been seen as more inclined to be a little late than to make money cheaper too soon. But now, he has acknowledged, “the upside risks to inflation have diminished. And the downside risks to employment have increased.”

The minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Federal Reserve revealed on Wednesday that several of its members were already prepared to approve a first rate cut of 0.25 points as early as July 31. The vast majority, moreover, was inclined to approve a reduction at its meeting on September 18, something that the markets take for granted.

It will be the first rate cut since March 2020, when the pandemic prompted the central bank to flood financial markets with liquidity. Powell has not wanted to show his cards on the pace and amount of the cuts. Before the rate cut comes, the personal consumption expenditure deflator data for July, the central bank’s preferred inflation indicator, and the consumer price index for August are still to be published. But, above all, there is great interest in the employment figure for August, which will be known on September 6.

The disappointing July data shocked markets earlier this month, with job creation slowing much more than expected and setting off alarm bells about a possible recession, a red light that has been falsely flashed on numerous occasions over the past two years. Later indicators have shown the resilience of consumption and have allayed fears of an imminent recession, but after four consecutive months of rising unemployment, investors are closely watching the next data. The statistical downward revision of the job creation data from April 2023 to March 2024, published on Thursday, shows a less buoyant labor market than previously thought, with 818,000 jobs lost from the job creation figure for those 12 months.

The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates in the 5.25%-5.50% range since July 2023. That pause of more than a year came after the most aggressive rate hikes since the 1980s, to combat the highest inflation in four decades. The price of money is the highest since March 2021.

Several Fed members who have spoken out this week support the theory that a cycle of rate cuts will begin at the three remaining meetings before the end of the year, on September 18, November 7 (two days after the presidential election) and December 18, but the amount is up in the air. “In September we have to start a process of lowering rates,” said Patrick Harker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, to CNBC. “We have to start lowering them methodically.”

“It actually makes sense to me to look at some of the data that comes in over the next few weeks,” Susan Collins, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, told Bloomberg TV. “Before we act, at least before I act, or recommend acting, I think we need to see a little bit more.”

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización en breve]

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter