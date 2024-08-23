Jackson Hole is held annually in Kansas City and brings together bankers; the event has become the stage for the main anticipations of the financial market

The president of Fed (Federal Reserve, US Central Bank), Jerome Powell, and the head of the Central Bank of BrazilRoberto Campos Neto, participate in one of the main economic symposiums, the so-called Jackson Hole.

The event is held annually and this year it will be held in Wyoming, USA. It has become the stage for the main financial market advances.

Campos Neto will speak on Saturday (August 24). Powell is expected to speak on Friday. The event began on Thursday (August 22) and will run until Saturday (August 24).

The lectures are highlighted because investors are looking for clues about the Central Bank’s intentions in the coming month regarding monetary policy.