In the 1st round, PT registered 49.45% of valid votes, while the former mayor of Salvador scored 40.8%

The PT candidate for governor of Bahia, Jerome Rodrigueshas 54% of valid votes in the 2nd round, indicates Real Time Big Data held from October 17 to 18, 2022. The former mayor of Salvador ACM Neto (União Brasil) registers 46%.

Read the total votes:

Jerome (PT): 52%;

ACM Neto (União Brasil): 44%;

Blank/null: 2%;

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 2%.

The survey surveyed 1,200 people from October 17 to 18, 2022. The margin of error is 3 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. The survey was contracted by Record TV for R$ 20,000.00 and is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number BA-02300/2022. Here’s the intact (3 MB).

In the 1st round, Jerônimo registered 49.45% of valid votes. ACM had 40.8%.

