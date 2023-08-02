Reconstruction work

In the last two seasons the Mercedes she found herself living a role she was no longer used to: that of pursuer. The new regulatory upheaval of 2022 has not been interpreted in the best possible way by the Brackley team, which is now helplessly witnessing Red Bull’s string of triumphs. The silver-black arrows are sharpening their weapons with theintent to return to the top from 2024. In parallel with the work on the single-seater, Mercedes is also working at a management level, to define a renewal. A key figure like that of James Vowles has in fact migrated to Williams and Toto Wolff had to reorganize some internal team tasks.

The ties with the family

Since the beginning of this season, a presence that has begun to appear more and more often inside the box has been that of theformer Belgian racing driver Jerome D’Ambrosio. The 37-year-old has a solid connection with the Wolff family, having worked as manager within the Venturi Formula E team under the direction of Toto’s wife, Susie Wolff, who previously managed the team. D’Ambrosio actually in Mercedes is covering some of the roles that were previously managed in Vowles and is ‘studying’ as Toto Wolff’s heir. The Viennese manager himself has in fact publicly indicated the Belgian as his own “reserve” in case of absence from a GP.

designated heir

“When I’m absent from a Grand Prix, Jerome will take my place – confirmed Wolff, as reported by the French site Auto Hebdo – it is true that in 11 years this has only happened three times, but it is a situation that it is important to know how to anticipate. Jerome did a great job last year at Venturi, a small structure that obviously has little to do with ours, which still has 2,500 people. However he is involved and I must also say that most of his interventions make sense during the Grands Prix. I assure you that this is already a remarkable achievement – Wolff joked – since James Allison often reminded me that I said 50% clever things and 50% nonsense“.

“There is time to learn”

Former standard bearer of Marussia and Lotus in F1, D’Ambrosio is formally Director of Driver Development within the Mercedes team: that is, he has the task of managing all the young Mercedes drivers in the various categories. In practice, however, its role is broader. “We have to give him time – added Wolff again – but I have the impression that he has the right profile to take on this role. Now he has to gain credibility within the team and in the paddock. He still has time [per imparare]but in case of my absence, he can replace me“.