Germany.- This Wednesday the German Justice announced that Jerome Boateng He was sentenced to pay for the damages done to his ex-partner and mother of his children whom he beat a few years ago. According to reports, the Lyon footballer will have to

pay one fine of 1.2 million euros for damages.

The complaint against the soccer player has been chasing him since 2018, which was when the first proof of his aggression was revealed when a friend of his partner denounced the situation. Apparently it all happened during the Caribbean vacation in 2018 when Germany was left out of the Russia World Cup. There the soccer player would have hit her repeatedly, causing physical and psychological damage.

The German Justice ruled that the footballer must pay a fine of 1.2 million euros in installments of 10 thousand euros per month, this will be a total of 120 to cover his sanction. Likewise, he was accused of guilt for the accusations of aggression of which Boateng always assured that they were false.

Will he go to jail?

After the millionaire fine was announced, it was also announced that due to his defense efforts, they have managed to keep him out of jail. In the first instance, it was sought that he spend 6 months in prison in addition to a fine of 1.8 million euros, during the process he had been asked for up to a year and a half in prison but this request did not come to fruition.

For now Jerome Boateng He has not given any statement to the media. The German’s club has also not commented on the possible legal sanctions that he could face in the following days.