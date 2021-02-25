Bayern Munich disembarked to Qatar To play the Club World Cup it was very difficult, the players were stranded at the airport in Berlin. The first meeting was on February 8 with a 2-0 victory against Al ahly, a day later the death of Kasia lenhardt, ex partner of Jerome boateng. The center-back was a starter in that match and returned to Germany.

Kasia’s body was found in the apartment she had with the Boateng. After investigations into the case, concluded that it was a suicide. Both had ended the relationship on February 2 and according to them they did not end in a good way.

The prosecution of Munich targeted the defending World Champion with Germany in 2014, for alleged gender-based violence against Lenhardt. It was rumored that he received physical attacks, although the alleged blows are not directly related to the death of the model.

Jerome Boateng and Kasia Lenhartd, a relationship that lasted 15 months. Photo: Clarin Archive

“I have to take responsibility and act taking care of the interests of my family, apologizing to all those I have hurt, especially with my ex-girlfriend Rebecca and our children “, the soccer player had declared after starring in an accident with his car while intoxicated.

Jerome Boateng must appear in court. Photo: Clarín Archive

“Kasia threatened to destroy my career and lose my children. Said she’d accuse me of hitting her“The 32-year-old commented some time ago. Kasia had called him a ‘demon’. Now Boateng will have to testify in front of the German courts.

