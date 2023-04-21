updateRoyalty expert Jeroen Snel will not be seen in the EO program for an indefinite period of time Blue blood . The face of the show has “taken an extended leave of absence.”

Snel was presenter of between 2004 and 2021 Blue blood, but had to make way for Anne-Mar Zwart against his will this year. The specialist would remain as editor-in-chief and occasionally take a seat in the program as a royalty expert, but he has not been seen for weeks. In that capacity, he does join a competitor RTL Boulevard. “That is an additional position with the approval of the EO”, Snel emphasizes.

Neither the EO nor Snel itself denies nor confirms that there is a labor dispute. ,,The funny thing is that I can't say much at the moment, only that we have agreed that I am on leave. And that is true, because I am at home a lot," Snel responds when asked. What's going on? Snel: "The EO should explain that." A spokesperson says: ,,He has indicated that he wants to take a break from the hectic and routine of the weekly broadcast. We hope he returns soon."

The EO will broadcast a special on Thursday, King’s Day Blue blood about the ten-year reign of King Willem-Alexander. Snel did not cooperate in this either. “That’s right, I wasn’t there, the recordings took place during my leave.”

He cannot say whether Snel will take action in the run-up to or during King’s Day, or at the coronation of Charles a week later. ,,I don’t know, that will play next week. I keep it to the day. Today there is a recording of it Blue blood and I can tell you I’m not into that. I don’t know how things will go next week.” Snel works for King’s Day RTL Boulevardaccording to RTL.

Blue blood returned to primetime in January, after it disappeared from NPO's prominent programming at the end of 2021. After a year of online broadcasts, the NPO still decided that the program was indispensable for public broadcasting. A petition to ensure the continued existence of the program was signed more than 10,000 times in no time.

