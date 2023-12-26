In the shadows of the second division to the spotlight of the Premier League: Jeroen Rijsdijk's extraordinary journey from amateur coach to final manager at Sparta. Looking back on the remarkable year 2023, Rijsdijk shares his experiences and reveals what it feels like to be recognized in places where he could once wander unnoticed. This is the unlikely story of a trainer who exceeded his own expectations.

#Jeroen #Rijsdijk #desire #perform #39In #seventh #grade #tens #final #list39