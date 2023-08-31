Jeroen Kijk in de Vegte will soon make his debut as an actor. The NPO Radio 2 DJ and voice-over of various RTL programs will be seen as King Melchior in the new feature film The Great Christmas Movie: The Story of Epiphany . The recordings started this week, producer Nachtzon Media reports.

The film will be released on December 13 and will be available in cinemas and online. The film will also be screened during the Christmas holidays in Het Loo Palace, which plays an important role in the story.

The Great Christmas Movie revolves around the three kings from the Christmas story who, on their way to the Christmas child, end up in the year 2023 through a hole in time. They end up in the backyard of 12-year-old Mintaka, who decides to help the three kings return to their own time.

"Acting is a whole new experience for me," says NPO celebrity Kijk in de Vegte. ,,I think it is an honor to play the role of one of the three kings. It is a great story to be able to tell and I am already looking forward to the end result." The other two kings are played by Kenneth Herdigein and YouTube star Teun Peters. Other major roles are reserved for Tygo Gernandt, Kim-Lian van der Meij and Josje Huisman.

The film is an initiative of Stichting Het Grote Verhaal and is produced by Nachtzon Media. The team previously made movies like Valentine’s Magicstarring Birgit Schuurman, and The Secret of Sint Maarten, including André Dongelmans. Both productions have been viewed over 1 million times online. The foundation aims to make stories from the Bible accessible to a wider audience in a modern way.

