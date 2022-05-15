In their rematch match after the 2021 tie, American Jermell Charlo defeated Argentina’s Brian Castaño on Saturday by knockout and became the first undisputed super welterweight champion.

In a fight of great equality and with electric moments, Charlo sent Castaño to the canvas twice in the tenth round before the referee gave him the victory on the ring of the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, outside of Los Angeles. (California, United States).

Supported by hundreds of Argentine fans, Castaño suffered the first loss of his career in 18 bouts. ‘El Boxi’ handed over his WBO (World Boxing Organization) super welterweight championship belt (154 pounds – 69.8 kilos) to Charlo, who already owned those of the WBA (World Association), WBC (World Council) and IBF (International Federation).

“I tried not to disappoint, unfortunately it happened that way”, said Castaño, who has a career record of 17 wins (12 knockouts), two draws and one loss.

“The fight was incredible, from power to power, it could have been for either of them but he was lucky to land that hand. boxing is like that”, he added.

Castaño always claimed to be the winner of the first match against Charlo for the undisputed championship, held in July 2021 in San Antonio (Texas), alleging that the tie on the judges’ cards was due to the location of his rival.

Charlie, 31, He is the seventh undisputed men’s division champion in the four-belt era, which began nearly two decades ago.

The previous fighter to enter that list, and the only Latin American, is the Mexican Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, established as the undisputed super middleweight champion in November 2021.

The other members of this exclusive group are the Americans Bernard Hopkins (middleweight), Jermain Taylor (middleweight) and Terence Crawford (super lightweight), the Scottish Josh Taylor (super lightweight) and the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk (cruiser). Charlo improved his record to 35 wins (19 knockouts), one draw and one loss.

More news