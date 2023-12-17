After a Sunday afternoon in which Ricky Evans turned 'Ally Pally' upside down, Sunday evening became a successful evening for the Dutch. Niels Zonneveld and Jermaine Wattimena qualified for the second round of the Darts World Cup at the Alexandra Palace in London. Wattimena did that against crowd favorite Fallon Sherrock, Queen of the Palace. Title favorite Luke Humphries also won easily, 3-0 against Lee Evans.