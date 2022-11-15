with videoAfter Michael van Gerwen, Danny Noppert, Raymond van Barneveld and Dirk van Duijvenbode, Jermaine Wattimena has also reached the knockout phase of the Grand Slam of Darts. As a result, all five Dutchmen who qualified for the major tournament survived the first rounds.

For Jermaine Wattimena nothing was certain for tonight. The Dutch number 38 in the world ranking had won against Damon Heta, but lost against Jonny Clayton. The 34-year-old darts player from Westervoort in Gelderland defeated American Leonard Gates 5-1 in his last group match. He decided the game by throwing the remaining 108 points with three arrows after a maximum score of 180.

Wattimena therefore finished in second place, behind Jonny Clayton from Wales. ,,I am overjoyed”, said Wattimena ViaPlay. ,,I had to achieve a great result and that is not as easy as said. Very nice that it worked out.”





Sensational match Van Gerwen

Van Gerwen was already certain of a continuation in the tournament after two victories. The 33-year-old darts player won the Grand Slam three times in a row, in 2015, 2016 and 2017. In the last game, the player from Brabant faced Ross Smith, who played an incredibly strong match. In the first 3 legs it was Smith who took a 3-0 lead with an average of around 120.

Van Gerwen did not leave it at that. The three-time world champion hit 145 for a break at the right time and took 4 legs in a row. But the sensational group duel eventually went to Smith: 5-4. In 9 legs the Englishman threw 180 9 times, finishing with an average of 106.14. Van Gerwen threw 104.8 per three darts. See also LIVE | Russia moves to war economy, Latvia reintroduces conscription

Danny Noppert, Dirk van Duijvenbode and Raymond van Barneveld came into action yesterday and all secured a place in the last 16. Noppert will be number 1 in the world Price in the second round. Van Duijvenbode faces Joe Cullen, the number 15 in the ranking. The fourth match in the second round is between Rob Cross and Michael Smith.

Last year the tournament was won by Gerwyn Price. In 2017, Van Gerwen was the last Dutchman to win the tournament.





Results last group duels (E to H)

Jermaine Wattimena – Leonard Gates (F) 5-1

Jonny Clayton – Damon Heta (F) 2-5

Luke Woodhouse – Nathan Rafferty (G) 4-5

Michael van Gerwen – Ross Smith (G) 4-5

Alan Soutar – Fallon Sherrock (E)

Peter Wright – Nathan Aspinall (E)

Ryan Searle – Scott Williams (H)|

Luke Humphries – Josh Rock (H) See also A "battle of barbers" against inactivity and violence in Caracas - France 24

Program last 16 (Wednesday from 8 p.m.)



Danny Noppert -Gerwyn Price

Michael Smith – Rob Cross

Raymond van Barneveld -Simon Whitlock

Dirk van Duivenbode -Joe Cullen