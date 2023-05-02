New elements at Yamaha

The proof of archived not without controversy Jerez de la Fronteraespecially after the long lap penalty inflicted on Fabio Quartararo for the accident at the start with Oliveira (considered excessive within the team Yamahaand not only), the Japanese team returned to the same Andalusian track for the session official tests, which took place on Monday. A long day in which the 2021 world champion and his teammate Franco Morbidelli (also the protagonist of a crash in the Sprint race) concentrated above all on evaluating the new aerodynamic updates and the efficiency of new exhaust.

Encouraging times

A job that especially smiled at the French ‘El Diablo’, as evidenced by the 88 laps completed and the personal best time in 1:36,725. This, which up to an hour and a half before the end of the test had been synonymous with the absolute best performance, was in the end overtaken by the duo of the VR46 team made up of Bezzecchi and Marini, with Quartararo therefore down to third position. Morbidelli’s solo performance was more negative, at least on paper 16thbut in a trial that still allowed him to make several laps to test the innovations brought by the team.

Quartararo notices the changes

With this work, Yamaha has laid the foundations for the next round of the championship, which will be held from 12 to 14 May in its home race for Quartararoat Le Mans, for the French GP: “I tried the new exhaust, and the feedback is good – explained the number 20 – the noise of the bike has changed a lot, and I also tried a new frame. We are working in the same direction, but we still need to figure out which one is better, because they are similar. We tried different aerodynamics and different wings. We are trying to figure out which one is best for us. I tried to work on the time attack for two laps. The ideal lap time was quite good. Our pace today was incredible, but there wasn’t a big difference in the time attack, so we’re trying to improve on that aspect.”

Morbidelli partially satisfied

Comments that also came from Morbidellibetween a mix of positivity and partial dissatisfaction: “It was a demanding test and we tried many things – he added – we collected data on aerodynamics. For those parts it was more about the direction we were taking, and I would say that we found something interesting. Then we tried other things, but the differences were less marked. Some things worked in one area, but not as well in another. But our engineers are working well. We have to keep digging.”