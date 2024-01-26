Feeling to be refined with rubber for some time

Fifth place less than a second from the record holder Nicolò Bulega. Andrea Iannone he finished the two-day Superbike test in Jerez in the top-5. The rider from Vasto had good sensations with the 'race' tyre, but he still has to find the right feeling to properly exploit the qualifying coverage.

“It wasn't that bad. We have to focus on improving day by day – Iannone's words – we changed something on the bike and went in a very different direction compared to Day-1. In the end I'm quite happy. I have to do more laps, gain experience with the bike, the team and the tyres, but I think the first test of the year ended well. We're not that far apart. I think I had my best lap on the SCX tyre. We struggled a bit with the SCQ. Today I tried a qualifying tyre, but we weren't ready, the bike has changed a lot. We will try it again in Portimao, to change the setup a bit to make sure the team understands what I want from this tyre. I used the race tire well but not the SCQ.”

For Iannone there was also a crash without consequences a few meters after leaving the pit lane: “After leaving the pits, in turn 2 I lost the front at two an hour”. As for the long run, the pace satisfied The Maniac: “I think my race pace was pretty good. We simulated half the race distance and apart from the first laps I always lapped in 1'39”. However, it is too early to say that we are in good shape“.