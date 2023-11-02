First two days of testing in Spain for the protagonists in the production-derived world championship. Bautista is working towards 2024: “Set up complicated to find with the new rules on weight limits”. 120 laps for Bassani on the Kawasaki

Federico Mariani

The winter of 2023/24 promises to be particularly full of questions for the Superbikes. Alvaro Bautista will it still be as dominant as it has been in the last two years? He will also be among the Spaniard’s opponents Andrea Iannone, returned to competitions after the disqualification for doping? And what to expect from couples Rea-Yamaha And Bassani-Kawasaki? Some ideas came from the Jerez tests. Yamaha is ahead of everyone in the time table Remy Gardnerbut the most awaited big names have already sent important signals.

See also Jonathan Milan: Spectacular victory in the Giro d'Italia! the sample — Bautista concluded the second day of testing in Spain with the seventh fastest time, but without exaggerating during the 58 laps completed. Alvaro explained in detail the type of work carried out: “Today we focused on the 2024 regulations, in particular on the weight. I weighed down some areas of the bike and did a lot of tests to understand how the bike works”. The world champion continues: “It’s not easy: if you add 7 kg, the bike gives different sensations especially in fast corners. Let’s see what the basis could be for starting 2024”.

enthusiasm — Iannone is definitely happy. After a four-year hiatus, the Italian driver is ready to return to competing in the world championship of production derivatives, as announced by Gazzetta in July. In this period his training sessions almost always took place with Aprilia bikes, but his first contact with Ducati, in the Jerez tests, was exceptional. 69 rounds completed. While waiting to understand if the season will confirm this impression, Andrea posts an image of his helmet, with clearly visible writing: “I’m back”. See also MotoGP | The TV schedules of Sky and TV8 of the Thai Grand Prix

here’s rea — Gardner’s first place enhances Yamaha. The Australian is not the only one to shine: Rea, in fact, also got in touch with the new bike showing a decent feeling, as demonstrated by the third final time and the 68 laps completed. Jonathan said: “It was fantastic to do the first laps on the R1 because there is always a preconception of what the bike will be like. Instead, as soon as I left the pitlane, there were immediately many positive aspects that I was able to grasp.” The asphalt still damp from the rain didn’t help on the first day of testing: “But in any case it’s also important to find the right feeling in the wet.”

kawasaki here — Not flashy, but consistent Axel Bassani. The Italian rider, chosen by Kawasaki to restart after the Rea cycle, clocked up kilometers in Jerez. Suffice it to say that in two days the new standard bearer of the Japanese team completed 120 laps. A clear fact on the type of work carried out by the former Ducati, who was more interested in familiarizing himself with the new bike than in establishing a significant chronometric result. See also The 10 best Mexican goalkeepers in history