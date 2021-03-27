Jeremy Rifkin in a 2019 picture. ERIC PIERMONT

Jeremy Rifkin (Denver, Colorado, 76 years old) activates the computer camera, adjusts his jacket and sits back in the chair. “The whole world is moving through Zoom,” he says with a smile that fades as he talks about the catastrophe that awaits us with global warming. “For each degree that the temperature increases due to the emissions of polluting gases, the atmosphere will absorb more water. This phenomenon will cause massive snowfalls in the winter, torrential rains in the spring, and droughts, fires and hurricanes in the summer, ”warns one of the most popular sociologists and economists of our time. “Perhaps there will be no return to the life we ​​know today.”

More than two decades ago he developed the concept of the “third industrial revolution”, which proposes a sustainable, collaborative and interconnected economy. This has enabled him to advise numerous governments around the world and large transnational corporations. From his home in Washington, Rifkin says we have time to avoid climate catastrophe. “It’s a matter of political conviction”. The also author of a score of books – the last of them The Green New Deal Global (Paidós, 2019) – affirms that the pandemic has accelerated the collapse of fossil fuels. “We are seeing the beginning of the end and it is happening faster than I thought.”

Question. What lesson has the pandemic taught us?

Answer. A fundamental lesson: it has shown us that everything that happens in the world affects everyone else. We have never recognized it, but we think of ourselves as autonomous individuals and we think of our species as the owner of the Earth. What this little virus has shown us is that we are not the masters of the planet. The pandemic is related to the weather. When my parents were born, at the beginning of the last century, approximately 88% of the world was wild. Today only 22% are. We have squeezed the planet. Creatures in the wild are migrating and getting closer and closer to civilization because their habitat is shrinking. Animals are climate refugees and viruses move with them. Will there be more pandemics? Unfortunately yes.

P. Can we stop global warming?

R. The expectation is very bleak at the moment. But it is possible to avoid it. Making a transition from a civilization based on fossil fuels to renewable energy is technically possible. It is a question of will, political will to make the change, because the costs of solar and wind energy installations have plummeted, and are now cheaper than any other technology. But the political will remains attached to the old interests.

Q. How much damage did Donald Trump do to the planet?

R. With Trump everything was a disaster. But now the new president [de EE UU, Joe Biden] It has exceeded our expectations. I can’t say much, but my team and my team have prepared a $ 16 trillion plan for the government to get the United States out of the carbon economy in 20 years. It is not an academic project or a projection. It is a real plan that involves various industries: telecommunications, electrical service companies, mobility and logistics, construction, and so on. We said, ‘Let’s forget about the goals for 2030 and 2050, and think about what economy we want in 2040 and go from there.’

P. So is Biden on the right track?

R. Yes, but I think there could be a setback. It turns out that of the top 10 windiest states, six of them are under Republican control. Five of the 10 states with the most sunshine, too. So there may be obstacles in project development.

P. In his latest book he said that fossil fuels would collapse in 2028 …

R. I think I was too conservative. The collapse is happening faster than we thought. We have to look at electric mobility. Car manufacturers announce that they will only produce electric vehicles: Volkswagen, GM, Ford.… In 2028, I believe that 20% of the vehicles purchased will be electric. That will be the turning point, because more than 90 million barrels of oil are consumed per day in the world and many of them [el 60%] are intended for transport.

P. Is there going to be a battle between countries for renewables?

R. I don `t believe. In the past we fought fossil fuel battles and many people died. But now the energy of the wind or the sun cannot be controlled, because it is everywhere. I am very optimistic about the union of the three great powers. Let’s get away from the word geopolitics and use the politics of the biosphere, which is about sharing and thinking as one species.

P. Are you worried about Chinese dominance in renewables?

R. I have worked with China in its energy transformation and what I have seen is that with renewables there will be an ever greater cooperation between countries and regions. Some countries in Europe, for example, are cooperating with China in the development of the new Silk Road, which is a project of sustainable economic corridors.