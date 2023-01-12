Jeremy Renner risks having his leg amputated: how is the actor?

Jeremy Renner risks having his leg amputated: this is what transpires from sources close to the family of the actor who was the victim of a serious snow accident that took place on his estate in Nevada.

To report this terrible hypothesis is the site RadarOnlinewhich cites sources close to the Hawkeye actor in the Avengers films: “Jeremy has already undergone two difficult operations. But there are serious doubts that he will ever be able to walk properly again.”

The same source reveals that Jeremy Renner’s family “fear that the injuries are so serious that he will never be able to move as before, or even lose his leg completely”.

Neither the actor’s entourage nor Renner’s family have commented on this indiscretion, while the interpreter, after an initial message in which he thanked everyone for their affection, and a video uploaded among the Instagram stories in which he showed himself having his hair washed by a family member, he no longer gave news of himself.

A silence that worries the actor’s fans and who have contributed to fueling rumors and suspicions about Jeremy Renner’s health conditions.

According to a US doctor, who is not treating the actor or visited him, he also declared: “A chest trauma of that magnitude means that he may have cracked his ribs and therefore there could also be damage to the heart”.

HOW IS JEREMY RENNER

According to what has been reconstructed, Jeremy Renner was run over by a snow plow, which would have overturned for reasons yet to be ascertained, suffering chest trauma, fractures and several serious wounds, of which the most worrying is in his leg, from which he lost a lot of blood .