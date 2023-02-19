The actor shared a short video with his followers with an update on his health

The recovery of Jeremy Renner proceeds regularly: the actor himself communicated the news, through a short video published on his Instagram stories.

Jeremy Renner updates fans — To update his followers about his health conditions, the Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown actor posted a short video on his Instagram stories, made with a smartphone, in which only the right leg of the Hollywood star coming stimulated by some electrodes attached to a car. “Training with electronic stimulation and muscle strengthening” wrote accompanying the video, which is soundtracked Lady Madonna of the Beatles.

RENNER BROKEN MORE THAN 30 BONES — Due to the terrible accident of January 1st, Jeremy Renner has broken more than 30 bones as he himself explained in a post shared on Instagram immediately after being discharged from the hospital. “Morning workouts have changed everything in this particular new year” wrote the actor in the caption of the shot in which, lying on a bed, he exercises together with a physiotherapist. “These over thirty broken bones will heal, get stronger, just as love and bonding with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all” continued the star, two-time Oscar nominee, thanking his followers for their warmth and closeness. See also Nelson Cardona, the Colombian climber who returned from hell

the dynamics of the accident — On New Year’s Day Jeremy Renner risked his life after being hit by a snowplow at his home in the mountainsnear Reno, Nevada. Renner had climbed into the vehicle to free his nephew’s car, which was stuck in the snow. At one point, however, the heavy vehicle began to slide, forcing the man to abandon it without pulling the handbrake. Realizing that the snowplow was heading towards his nephew, the actor attempted to fly back up and regain control of it. At that moment, however, he was overwhelmed: the heavy snowplow (almost 6500 kg) passed over him, crushing his chest and causing very serious injuries to his leg. His nephew and other relatives immediately rushed and tried to help him until medical personnel arrived. Immediately following the accident Renner was airlifted to the hospital where he was staying underwent two emergency operations.