According to a TMZ report, actor Jeremy Renner was clearing snow from the driveway of his Tahoe home when the machine he was driving lost control and ran over his leg. As a result, the MCU interpreter of Hawkeye was trapped and lost a lot of blood due to his injuries. Luckily, he was helped by a neighbor and was transported to the hospital.

The aforementioned medium has published the video of the exact moment in which they rescued Renner from the snow with a helicopter. For now, it is known that the artist is in a “critical, but stable condition.” Encouraging updates are expected to be shared over the course of the hours, though the star has been reported to have multiple injuries to various parts of his body. VIDEO: TMZ.