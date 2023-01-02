Two-time Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner is in serious but stable health

The American actor Jeremy Renner He had a accident while shoveling snow: a spokesperson told a variety who is currently receiving medical treatment and is “in critical but stable condition”.

Renner’s whereabouts at the time of the accident are unknown, and his whereabouts now are also unknown. In the past the Reno Gazette Journalthe main newspaper of Rhinein Nevada, had written that Renner had long had a home in Washoe County, Nevada. An area where there has been heavy snowfall in the last few days.

According to reports The Hollywood Reporter, Renner owns property near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, an area near Reno, Nevada. On Dec. 13, Renner tweeted a photo of a car buried in snow with the caption, “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke.”

Who is Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Lee Renner is an actor and film producer American. In his career he has received two Academy Award nominations, one for Best Actor for The Hurt Locker and another for Best Supporting Actor for The Town.

Since 2011 he has played the superhero Hawkeye in the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He began his career by participating in various commercials, later taking part in various films for television and some TV series including Cinderella in New York, Angel and CIS – Crime scene. For a certain period, parallel to acting, works as a makeup artist to make a living.

The big break came in 2002when he plays serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the film Dahmer – The cannibal of Milwaukeefor which he received a first nomination for the Independent Spirit Awards.

The following year he also stood out in mass cinema, playing the film’s antagonist SWAT – Special Crime Squad alongside Colin Farrell and Samuel L. Jackson.

In 2008 he acted as the protagonist in The Hurt Locker by Kathryn Bigelow, for which she won a 2009 National Board of Review Awards for best male breakthrough performance and gets his first Oscar nomination for best actor.

At the beginning of 2011 he obtained his second consecutive Oscar nominationthis time for Best Supporting Actor, for his performance in The Townin which she starred opposite Ben Affleck.

